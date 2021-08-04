Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Scheid Vineyards Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVIN) were up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.71 and last traded at $18.71. Approximately 1,305 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.57.

Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported ($4.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter.

Scheid Vineyards, Inc engages in the retailing of wine. It also involves in the production of wine grapes and wine, operation of a winery facility, and the sale of bottled wine through wholesalers and directly to consumers. It offers red, white, reserve, library, and dessert wines. The company was founded by Alfred G.

