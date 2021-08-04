Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.93-1.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65-1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.Sanmina also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.930-$1.030 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of Sanmina stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $38.17. 489,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,296. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $43.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

