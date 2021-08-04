Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.93-1.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65-1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.Sanmina also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.930-$1.030 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.
Shares of Sanmina stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $38.17. 489,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,296. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $43.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
About Sanmina
Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.
Featured Story: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.