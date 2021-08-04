Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 94.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.70. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

