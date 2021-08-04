Sandstorm Gold (SAND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Sandstorm Gold to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

SAND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $12.35 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.07.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.