Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.950-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ryder System also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.200-$7.500 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on R. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $78.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $89.65. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Ryder System will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -829.63%.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 12,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,034,605.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,397 shares in the company, valued at $9,970,843.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $282,707.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,595.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,635. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

