Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of RUBY stock opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a current ratio of 10.96. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $38.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.55.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 26.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $5,837,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $713,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $7,950,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.