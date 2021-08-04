Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$126.85. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$126.18, with a volume of 3,993,271 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.50 to C$134.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$134.90.

The stock has a market cap of C$180.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$126.16.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.7599998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.89%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 558 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.44, for a total value of C$68,879.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,461 shares in the company, valued at C$303,785.84. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.66, for a total transaction of C$668,783.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$738,024.67. Insiders have sold 17,627 shares of company stock worth $2,207,074 in the last quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

