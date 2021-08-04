Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Short Interest Update

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the June 30th total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.
Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.30. The company had a trading volume of 24,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,220. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $67.78 and a 52 week high of $104.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.11.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RY. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% during the first quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 192,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,336 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,317,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,478,000 after acquiring an additional 16,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.36% of the company’s stock.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.
