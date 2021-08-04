Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Short Interest Update

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the June 30th total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.30. The company had a trading volume of 24,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,220. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $67.78 and a 52 week high of $104.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.8915 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RY. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% during the first quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 192,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,336 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,317,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,478,000 after acquiring an additional 16,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

