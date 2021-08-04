Royal Bank of Canada Raises Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Price Target to GBX 540

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 540 ($7.06) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.14% from the company’s previous close.

PAG has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, June 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 536 ($7.00).

Shares of LON:PAG traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 557.50 ($7.28). 340,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,451. Paragon Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 287.20 ($3.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 576 ($7.53). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 528.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.91, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94.

In related news, insider Nigel S. Terrington acquired 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of £18,575.48 ($24,268.98).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

