Royal Bank of Canada Buys 216,790 Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) by 194.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,790 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BGR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 85,635 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 12,476 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $622,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 2,120.1% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $413,000.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

Shares of BGR opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $10.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.