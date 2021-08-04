Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) were up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.35. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.42.

About Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXY)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

