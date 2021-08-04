Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rogers Corporation is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect their world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $229.33.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $190.33 on Tuesday. Rogers has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $207.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 1.79.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 9.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $226,096.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total value of $150,652.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 281.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after buying an additional 31,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,893,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the first quarter valued at approximately $589,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,460,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $651,367,000 after buying an additional 204,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,019,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

