Robert Clifton Yates Sells 140,042 Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Stock

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Director Robert Clifton Yates sold 140,042 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $3,051,515.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Clifton Yates also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Robert Clifton Yates sold 25,551 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $563,655.06.

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $21.83. 657,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,119. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.29.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OCDX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCDX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $992,000.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

