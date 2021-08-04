Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.17

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.17 and last traded at $27.17, with a volume of 30293 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.36.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.53 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Estes acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,693.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REYN. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 12,388.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,161,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000,000 after buying an additional 1,152,120 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 215.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,568,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,698,000 after buying an additional 1,071,014 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth about $23,761,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 302.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,393,000 after buying an additional 464,068 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth about $12,217,000. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:REYN)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

