Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on REYN. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.63.

Shares of REYN opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.71. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $35.42.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.53 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, insider Stephen C. Estes bought 1,500 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,693.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

