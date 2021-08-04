REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $82.33. REX American Resources shares last traded at $80.67, with a volume of 11,271 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.00. The company has a market cap of $500.76 million, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.07.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other REX American Resources news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $92,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.95, for a total transaction of $82,425.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,831.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,530 shares of company stock valued at $773,474 in the last 90 days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,930,000 after acquiring an additional 85,354 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 250,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 219,353 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,264 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 68,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 18,942 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REX American Resources Company Profile (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.