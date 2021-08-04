REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $82.33. REX American Resources shares last traded at $80.67, with a volume of 11,271 shares traded.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.00. The company has a market cap of $500.76 million, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.07.
In other REX American Resources news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $92,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.95, for a total transaction of $82,425.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,831.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,530 shares of company stock valued at $773,474 in the last 90 days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,930,000 after acquiring an additional 85,354 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 250,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 219,353 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,264 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 68,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 18,942 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
REX American Resources Company Profile (NYSE:REX)
REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.
Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio
Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.