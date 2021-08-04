REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Short Interest Down 13.1% in July

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the June 30th total of 94,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently commented on REX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other REX American Resources news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $501,848.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 579,211 shares in the company, valued at $51,022,696.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.95, for a total transaction of $82,425.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,831.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,530 shares of company stock valued at $773,474. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in REX American Resources by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,930,000 after acquiring an additional 85,354 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in REX American Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 250,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in REX American Resources by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in REX American Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in REX American Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 603,060 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REX stock traded down $3.02 on Wednesday, reaching $80.58. 19 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,433. The company has a market cap of $482.67 million, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.00. REX American Resources has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $116.86.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that REX American Resources will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

