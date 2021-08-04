Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.65.
RESN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Resonant in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Resonant in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Resonant by 40.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Resonant by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resonant by 11.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Resonant by 16.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Resonant by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.20% of the company’s stock.
Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Resonant had a negative net margin of 906.70% and a negative return on equity of 129.19%. The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Resonant will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Resonant Company Profile
Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.
