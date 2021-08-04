Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.59

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.59 and last traded at $52.82, with a volume of 104 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.73.

RM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.53. The stock has a market cap of $568.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 24.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 2,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $120,227.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,947.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,561 shares of company stock worth $718,237 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Regional Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Regional Management by 3,753.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,559,946 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Regional Management by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Regional Management by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regional Management by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 11,164 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management Company Profile (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

