Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

Shares of TSM opened at $118.41 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $75.98 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.84. The firm has a market cap of $614.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 38.14%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.3917 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

