Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $5.10 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $222.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.88. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $146.88 and a twelve month high of $228.87.

