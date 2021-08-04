RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of FLX475 for the treatment of tumors and RPT193, a CCR4 antagonist for allergic inflammatory disease. RAPT Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RAPT. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. RAPT Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.63 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The company has a market cap of $777.56 million, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.09.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $31,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $88,787.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,943 shares of company stock valued at $378,426. Corporate insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

