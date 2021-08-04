Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 88.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,512 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Shares of Radius Health stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.90. Radius Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.28 million. Analysts predict that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RDUS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Radius Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.44.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.