Qurate Retail (QRTEB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%.

Shares of QRTEB stock opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.09. Qurate Retail has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.14.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

