Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,023 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Provident Financial Services worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,239,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,607,000 after acquiring an additional 139,471 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $634,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,043 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after acquiring an additional 18,343 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 17,642 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Shares of PFS opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.04. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Provident Financial Services’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

In other Provident Financial Services news, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $50,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,955.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $70,368.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,934 shares in the company, valued at $674,966.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,647 shares of company stock worth $798,339. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.