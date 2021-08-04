Private Management Group Inc. Sells 440,430 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 16.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,280,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,430 shares during the period. WideOpenWest makes up approximately 2.1% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $47,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. Claar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in WideOpenWest by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WOW shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens raised WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. WideOpenWest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

WOW stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,277. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.47. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $23.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 77.52 and a beta of 2.11.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $286.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.17 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

WideOpenWest Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

