Private Management Group Inc. Sells 185,968 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 813,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,968 shares during the period. The Kroger accounts for approximately 1.4% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $31,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 100.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.32.

KR traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,711,425. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.86. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The Kroger’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.