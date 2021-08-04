Private Management Group Inc. Sells 1,581 Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 494,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $12,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 195.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 54.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

NASDAQ:BSRR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.98. 65 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,472. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.71. The company has a market cap of $369.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.25. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 12.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

