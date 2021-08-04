Private Management Group Inc. Sells 14,427 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 354,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,427 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $23,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

NYSE:THC traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.88. 29,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.45. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 2.61.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $391,146.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $554,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $2,221,382 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.