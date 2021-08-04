Private Management Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 712,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,278 shares during the period. WestRock comprises about 1.7% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of WestRock worth $37,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the first quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 83.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 166.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WestRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

WestRock stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.93. 22,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.24. WestRock has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.23.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

