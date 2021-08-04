Private Management Group Inc. Buys 202,301 Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,457,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,301 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $17,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $197,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $864,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $42,000.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin purchased 50,000 shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin purchased 25,000 shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of NML traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.72. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,219. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0163 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

