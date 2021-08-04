Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 46,962 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 575,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,962 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $30,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Ventas by 12.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 632,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,737,000 after acquiring an additional 68,909 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 116.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 20,864 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ventas by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Ventas by 3,980.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,360,000 after acquiring an additional 564,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of VTR stock opened at $59.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.92, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.17. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.57 and a 1-year high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.22%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.94.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.