Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 244,565 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,439,042 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 244,565 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $29,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 16.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 50,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth about $319,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 116.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 132,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 71,198 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth about $2,164,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 355.7% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 471,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 367,986 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.04.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

