Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,394 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.05% of Group 1 Automotive worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $41,029,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 201.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,466,000 after purchasing an additional 230,535 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth about $36,361,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,432,000 after purchasing an additional 201,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 69.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 450,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after purchasing an additional 184,925 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.60.

NYSE GPI opened at $169.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.35 and a 1-year high of $181.95.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 4.03%. Equities analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 27.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 7.31%.

In other news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.56, for a total value of $752,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,304,568.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

