Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Kforce were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 424,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,735,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 21,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $63.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.91. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.33. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $29.04 and a one year high of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.24 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $166,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock worth $381,103 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

KFRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kforce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.14.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

