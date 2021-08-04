Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $29,742,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth about $24,383,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 754.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 623,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,634,000 after buying an additional 550,554 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1,135.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 509,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,558,000 after buying an additional 468,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 155.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 238,709 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 18,859 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $886,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,273,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 1,141 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $53,627.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,273,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,248,000 in the last ninety days. 3.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AGO opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Assured Guaranty’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

