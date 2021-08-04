Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 679,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,967,000 after acquiring an additional 211,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 564,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,756,000 after acquiring an additional 77,371 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $5,514,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,805,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1,369.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 132,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 123,522 shares during the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CG opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.73. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $51.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 52.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 45,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $2,228,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,028,457 shares in the company, valued at $50,188,701.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 133,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $7,099,076.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,518,707 shares of company stock valued at $110,815,994 in the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.82.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

