Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,465 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WWW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,201,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,391,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $513,171,000 after acquiring an additional 711,972 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 9.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,864,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,077,000 after acquiring an additional 333,015 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 86.5% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 331,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,702,000 after acquiring an additional 153,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,796,000 after acquiring an additional 98,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

WWW has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.78.

In related news, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $115,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,196.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,377 shares of company stock worth $900,318 over the last three months. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WWW opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -41.46 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

