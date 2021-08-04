Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 8,799 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 26,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,075,490.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,034,793.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 8,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $339,364.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,267.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,931. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $34.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.65. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $44.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 617.78% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. Research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

