Presearch (PRE) 1-Day Volume Hits $109,025.00

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Presearch has a total market cap of $8.80 million and approximately $109,025.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Presearch coin can now be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Presearch has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.35 or 0.00361579 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007809 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000678 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Presearch Coin Profile

Presearch (CRYPTO:PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,661,436 coins. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Presearch

