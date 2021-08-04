Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Short Interest Down 15.2% in July

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,152,800 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the June 30th total of 9,619,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 328.7 days.

A number of analysts have commented on PWCDF shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$31.28 target price (down previously from C$39.00) on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

PWCDF stock opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $34.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.99.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

