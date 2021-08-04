Post (NYSE:POST) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Post (NYSE:POST) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

POST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. lifted their price objective on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.89.

Get Post alerts:

NYSE POST opened at $102.00 on Monday. Post has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Post will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POST. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Post by 19,919.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 940,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 936,208 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Post during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,717,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Post by 11.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,859,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,540,000 after purchasing an additional 190,414 shares during the period. AREX Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Post during the first quarter valued at about $18,369,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Post by 10.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,479,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,459,000 after purchasing an additional 143,211 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.