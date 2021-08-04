Post (NYSE:POST) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Post (NYSE:POST) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
POST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. lifted their price objective on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.89.
NYSE POST opened at $102.00 on Monday. Post has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.80.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POST. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Post by 19,919.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 940,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 936,208 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Post during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,717,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Post by 11.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,859,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,540,000 after purchasing an additional 190,414 shares during the period. AREX Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Post during the first quarter valued at about $18,369,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Post by 10.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,479,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,459,000 after purchasing an additional 143,211 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Post Company Profile
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
