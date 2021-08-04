PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.26. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 141,452 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the first quarter worth $963,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 54.0% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 43,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 15,308 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 51.2% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the second quarter worth $93,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolyMet Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

