PLDT (PHI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $992.03 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect PLDT to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PHI stock opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37. PLDT has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

PLDT Inc operates as a integrated telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services, as well as business infrastructure and solutions.

