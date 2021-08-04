PlayFuel (PLF) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.42 Million

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last week, PlayFuel has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. PlayFuel has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $3.42 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayFuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00062387 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00015639 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $331.93 or 0.00843240 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00094430 BTC.

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PlayFuel (PLF) is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

