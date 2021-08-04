Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8) Increases Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0045 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Plato Income Maximiser’s previous interim dividend of $0.004.

Plato Income Maximiser Company Profile

Plato Income Maximiser Limited is a privately owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to SMSF and pension-phase investors. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian shares with an income focus. Plato Income Maximiser Limited was founded on April 21, 2017 and is based in New South Wales, Australia.

