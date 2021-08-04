Pizza 1-Day Volume Hits $2,947.00 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last week, Pizza has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for $0.0472 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. Pizza has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $2,947.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001596 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007271 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015238 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.55 or 0.01167412 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pizza Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.