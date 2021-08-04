Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $899.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.46 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 107.74% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

NYSE:PBI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,932. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -388.31 and a beta of 2.69. Pitney Bowes has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

