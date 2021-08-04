Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

PLLIF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pirelli & C. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS:PLLIF remained flat at $$5.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50. Pirelli & C. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $5.97.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

