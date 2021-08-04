PIMCO Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMF)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

PMF stock opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $15.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

